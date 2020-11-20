9 things no one tells you about living in the Netherlands for the first time

Before you move to a new country, the Netherlands or otherwise, you are sure to be showered with tips, trick, anecdotes, recommendations and more than a few warnings.

When I announced I was moving to the Netherlands, it went a little something like this:

“That’ll be lovely all the tulips, the windmills…”

“Don’t smoke anything.” Or the alternative, “SMOKE EVERYTHING!”

“Be careful out there, keep your wits about you! You know it’s a land of vice and sin!” — said by my dad in a half-joking, half-serious voice.

“Watch out for the canals, many a fool has fallen right in.”

“Maybe you’ll get to sail along the canals in a boat?”

Needless to say, not all of these were correct, relevant or necessary. I have seen one windmill in four months, not a single tulip and I have yet to be invited onto a boat. Moreover, my host of advisors managed to leave out some key aspects of life in this sinking land.