Student cities in the Netherlands: to an outsider, they can seem incomprehensible and practically identical. But, once you get to know them, you realise they each have very different characteristics. It’s crucial to take these into account when you’re choosing where to study in this beautiful, flat country. So, without further ado, here is our ultimate guide to the student cities of the Netherlands.

Why should I study in the Netherlands?

The Netherlands may be a small country, but it’s one of the most densely populated in the world. With that, comes lots of different people and cities rich in culture and history. But what you really want to know is: what are the student cities in the Netherlands and what are they like? Well, you’re in luck with this one, as there are lots of student cities in the Netherlands. The Dutch are also amongst one of the best English speakers, outside of native countries, so it’s the perfect country for internationals.

Student life in the Netherlands

The universities in the Netherlands are pretty top-notch – with most universities in the country ranking in the world’s top 400, with 8 in the top 150! Most cities in the Netherlands have quite a large student population and there is always lots to do. What’s more, as the country is so small, you can travel easily from place to place within a few hours and without breaking the bank. Also, as they are so pro with speaking English, most courses are provided solely in English and tuition fees are low for EU students (€2000). So, where should I go, I hear you ask?

No need to cry over your student loan this time…

Where to study in the Netherlands?