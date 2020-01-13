What to see in Amsterdam? What to do with kids in Amsterdam? What to do when it rains? You’ll always find something to do in Amsterdam with these 29 (!) tips on things to do in Amsterdam!

Welcome to quite possibly the best city in the world, Amsterdam, if you’re looking for a good time. It’s really not hard to have a great time in Amsterdam, there are plenty of things to do in the Dutch capital.

Get ice cream (maybe you’re a sorbet person), visit the zoo, both? Amsterdam is certainly an interesting place, you might uncover some great fun if you branch out. There are both free “gratis” things to do around the city, let’s run through some attractions and things to do in Amsterdam.

So, without further ado here are 29 things to do in Amsterdam.