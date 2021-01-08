As much as we love a good museum or walk in the park, if you’re coming to Amsterdam, chances are you want to enjoy the nightlife of the city, as well. If you want to party hard, then the Amsterdam Nightlife Ticket is perfect for you.

Enjoy complimentary entrance to more than 30 clubs in Amsterdam for 2 or 7 days, and experience the city’s nightlife scene on Rembrandtplein, Leidseplein and near Central Station.

Choose from a list of clubs popular with the locals, including the exotic Club Prime, on of the the techno clubs: Panama and house/eclectic parties at club Escape. Dance the night away at the famous Hip Hop Party Encore in De Melkweg or visit the biggest casino & entertainment centre of Amsterdam: Holland Casino. Hear crazy music at the Bubbels Bar and join boisterous karaoke singers at Candela, Meet the locals and mix with people from around the world in the Nightlife Of Amsterdam.

Discover which clubs in Amsterdam best suit your mood. Party all week long, and spend your nights out when and where you want to go. You will never be bored with this ticket! Ladies even get a free make-up touch-up at Douglas, with an Amsterdam Nightlife Ticket.

Before your big night out, visit the Hard Rock Café and benefit from 2 for 1 on all cocktails, unlimited for 2 or 7 days with this ticket. You can also go to the biggest casino-entertainment venue of Amsterdam, Holland Casino, where you get free entrance and a welcome drink, also unlimited for 2 or 7 days with this ticket.

Check out the best recommended Clubs in Amsterdam.